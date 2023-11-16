Wise’s (WISE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 687 ($8.44) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.88) price target on shares of Wise in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Wise stock opened at GBX 712 ($8.74) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 681.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 654.21. Wise has a fifty-two week low of GBX 488 ($5.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 778.80 ($9.56). The firm has a market cap of £7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,483.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, insider Matthew Briers sold 427,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.47), for a total value of £2,951,171.40 ($3,624,182.00). 53.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

