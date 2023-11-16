WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Insider Doug Vandevelde Acquires 18,700 Shares

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) insider Doug Vandevelde purchased 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $199,903.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,905.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

WK Kellogg Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE KLG opened at $10.90 on Thursday. WK Kellogg Co has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.30 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of WK Kellogg

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WK Kellogg stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of WK Kellogg as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on KLG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

