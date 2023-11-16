Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Worksport had a negative return on equity of 59.40% and a negative net margin of 4,728.72%.

Worksport Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Worksport stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Worksport has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worksport

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKSP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Worksport by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worksport in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worksport during the second quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worksport during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worksport in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold, aluminum flush-mounted, and top-mounted folding tonneau covers.

