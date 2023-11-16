World Mobile Token Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $70.23 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00063153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00026418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,838,753 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

