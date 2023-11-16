Wrapped Everscale Market Capitalization Hits $70.00 Million (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and $43,745.47 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,099,878,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,099,859,061 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.02750403 USD and is up 6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $63,971.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

