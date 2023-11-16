YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,099 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 449.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $649.46 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $659.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $575.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.87. The firm has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total transaction of $81,975.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,161.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $5,729,390. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

