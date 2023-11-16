YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 886 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

