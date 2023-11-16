YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

CHTR opened at $417.60 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $302.21 and a one year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $429.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.52.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

