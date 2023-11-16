YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $49.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTRG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

