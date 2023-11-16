YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $795,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,690.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 75,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 71,655 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 99.7% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $88.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.08%.

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

