YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.05.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

