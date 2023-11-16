YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

