YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,357 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HLT opened at $165.61 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $168.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.71.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

