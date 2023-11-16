YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,206 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $170.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.15.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

