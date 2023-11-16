YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,415 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,879,000 after acquiring an additional 37,072 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,254,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,351,000 after purchasing an additional 213,949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,008,000 after purchasing an additional 191,869 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,418,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,427,000 after buying an additional 40,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,968,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,819,000 after buying an additional 17,485 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $88.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.65. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $75.09 and a 1-year high of $90.41.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

