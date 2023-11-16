Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) CEO Acquires $24,687.00 in Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) CEO Amy Taylor purchased 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $24,687.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,892 shares in the company, valued at $847,992.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

Zevia PBC stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.59. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.24.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZVIA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 369.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,403 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 390,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 351,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 317,041 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ZVIA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zevia PBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Zevia PBC from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zevia PBC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zevia PBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.