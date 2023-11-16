Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) CEO Acquires $24,687.00 in Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) CEO Amy Taylor purchased 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $24,687.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,892 shares in the company, valued at $847,992.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Zevia PBC stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.59. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZVIA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 369.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,403 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 390,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 351,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 317,041 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.
