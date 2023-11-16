Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Zoetis worth $88,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,104,000. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 116.7% during the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,610,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,326,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 478,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,468,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $174.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.70. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.76 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,627,465. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

