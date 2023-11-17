104,987 Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Broadstone Net Lease at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 448.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 89.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $15.41 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 113.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BNL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

