14,446 Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNDY. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of monday.com by 90.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 12.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in monday.com by 9.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on monday.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on monday.com from $211.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.69.

monday.com Stock Performance

MNDY stock opened at $168.55 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $189.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

