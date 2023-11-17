18,330 Shares in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,932,000 after buying an additional 1,170,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,027,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after buying an additional 762,219 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 17.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,618,000 after buying an additional 396,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 30.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,408,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,407,000 after acquiring an additional 332,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. TheStreet cut Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Select Medical Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $23.11 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,341,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,039,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,803,895.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Select Medical

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.