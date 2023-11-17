2,771 Shares in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 902.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,580,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,659 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,968,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,011,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,486,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS:ESGV opened at $79.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

