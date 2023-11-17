2,771 Shares in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2023

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGVFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 902.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,580,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,659 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,968,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,011,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,486,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS:ESGV opened at $79.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.