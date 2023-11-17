32,976 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

