35,975 Shares in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Nwam LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 405.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

BATS DIHP opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

