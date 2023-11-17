4,900 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Toro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Toro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

NYSE:TTC opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.11. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

