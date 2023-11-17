51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

COE opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $44.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.53.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 194.32% and a negative net margin of 47.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COE. UBS Group AG increased its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

