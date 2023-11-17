51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance
COE opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $44.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.53.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 194.32% and a negative net margin of 47.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
