795 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 122.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Hubbell by 120.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Hubbell by 55.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.43.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $289.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.82. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

