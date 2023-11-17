9,996 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $35.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $43.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 5.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.