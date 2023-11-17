Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.42. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.07 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $1,214,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,276.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $1,214,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,276.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 60,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $3,047,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,243,841.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,236,817 over the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

See Also

