ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $43.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.20.

ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.11.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 78,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 33.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $893,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

