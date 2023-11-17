Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.68.

ASO stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,596 shares of company stock worth $2,128,510. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

