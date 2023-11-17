Aclaris Therapeutics’ (ACRS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

ACRS stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.83% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. The company had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,499.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,499.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Loerop acquired 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

