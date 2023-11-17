ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

AEY opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.