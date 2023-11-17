ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

AEY opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

