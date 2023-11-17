ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance
AEY opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $19.60.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ADDvantage Technologies Group
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.