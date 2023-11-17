Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Given New $55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.99. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $158.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 8,670 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,799,000 after buying an additional 376,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after acquiring an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

