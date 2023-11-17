Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.80.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $53.42 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $158.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average of $71.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 508.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

