Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average is $71.99. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $158.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 8,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 94.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 931,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,078,000 after buying an additional 452,488 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

