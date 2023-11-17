Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Ronald C. Foster Sells 1,000 Shares

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

AEIS stock opened at $95.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.23.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

