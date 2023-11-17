Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aeterna Zentaris’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

AEZS opened at $1.61 on Monday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

