AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 639,700 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 592,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AFC Gamma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 816.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $11.06 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $226.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.04.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

About AFC Gamma

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.25%.

(Get Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.