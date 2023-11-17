AGF Management Ltd. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Lancaster Colony worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $166.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.29. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Our Latest Report on Lancaster Colony

About Lancaster Colony

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.