AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 1,913 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,554,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,088 shares of company stock worth $14,565,908 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

View Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $152.83 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $360.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.