AGF Management Ltd. Sells 255,697 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 255,697 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after buying an additional 2,301,338 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after buying an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,090,149,000 after buying an additional 27,840 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $901,726,000 after purchasing an additional 299,970 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.35.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $405.55 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.04 and a 200-day moving average of $434.63. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

