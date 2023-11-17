AGF Management Ltd. Sells 36,618 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,618 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Exelon by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,703 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,084,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

