AGF Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE WTS opened at $192.89 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $141.70 and a one year high of $199.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

