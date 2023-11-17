Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 17,445 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 922,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,649,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Thursday, November 2nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $3,117,766.12.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $5,211,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $5,328,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $8,713,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $2,857,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $126.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.90.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,611 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $235,338,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb by 41.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.