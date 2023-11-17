AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Pi Financial

Pi Financial upgraded shares of AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Pi Financial currently has C$5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$6.50. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BOS. National Bank Financial cut AirBoss of America from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. National Bankshares lowered AirBoss of America from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Cormark raised their price target on AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.88.

AirBoss of America Price Performance

AirBoss of America Cuts Dividend

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$4.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.67, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.98. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$3.66 and a 1-year high of C$11.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.54%.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

