Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AKYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $4.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.23. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $13.53.

In other news, COO Frederic Pla bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akoya Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 4,697,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,666,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $2,437,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $2,217,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

