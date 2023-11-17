Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Position Trimmed by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 97.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,295 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $103.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 356.84%.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

