Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at CIBC

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. CSFB dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.19.

NYSE:AQN opened at $5.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth $336,911,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,985,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,726,000 after purchasing an additional 856,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,390,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,633,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,978,000 after buying an additional 279,460 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

