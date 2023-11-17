Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$8.07 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$6.75 and a 12 month high of C$12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.87%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -120.00%.

In related news, Director Amee Chande purchased 12,500 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.82 per share, with a total value of C$72,747.50. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

