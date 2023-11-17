Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.13% of Align Technology worth $35,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 58.8% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,525,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 61,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $203.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALGN

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.